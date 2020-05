A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit Nevada, The Independent reviews, citing the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck 57 km west-northwest of Tonopah, Nevada, on Friday morning at 4:03 a.m (PDT).

There have been no less than 4 aftershocks reported.

According to he USGS, the tremor struck east of the Sierra Nevada mountain vary close to the Nevada-Californian border.

Some Californian residents have mentioned on social media additionally they felt the motion.