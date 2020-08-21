Network Was ‘Wrong About a Lot’ Regarding Pandemic

By
Jasyson
-

Vice President Mike Pence fired back at CNN interviewer John Berman during a tense exchange, saying the network was “wrong about a lot” regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Berman spent a majority of the interview doing the bidding of Official Opinion, repeatedly talking over Pence.

Pence was hit with ridiculous gotcha questions and treated with a level of disrespect you will never, ever, ever see a CNN reporter dole out to Kamala Harris.

The “New Day” reporter first asked the Vice President to predict how many Americans will die from coronavirus – a question only God himself could answer.

And, we might add, a question in which any answer ranging from 1 to infinity would have made it easy for the biased national media to cast him and the President as murderers.

Pence Hits Back at CNN, Bias

Pence, too clever to fall for CNN’s…

