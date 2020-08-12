Network Effect at Risk? Why 50% of DAI Locked in Compound Is a Concern

Data from blockchain intelligence company Flipside Crypto reveal that 50% of DAI, Maker’s decentralized stablecoin, is now on Compound (COMPENSATION). While the figure appears a favorable aspect for COMPENSATION’s development, it reveals a worrying pattern for DAI.

Since June, the quantity of DAI on the Compound Decentralized Finance (DeFi) procedure quickly rose. As of August, almost $800 million worth of DAI is on Compound.

Total worth locked at Compound Finance (USD). Source: Flipside Crypto

Why it might be a uncomfortable pattern for DAI

DAI is the most dominant decentralized stablecoin in the cryptocurrency market. Unlike other widely-utilized stablecoins, like Tether (USDT), DAI is preserved by a peer-to-peer community.

According to scientists at Flipside Crypto, when such a considerable part of DAI’s supply is focused on one platform, it might result in liquidity issues. Other users on other completing platforms may wish to make use of DAI, however there might be a lack of supply in the marketplace.

In the last 2 months, the DeFi market has actually included more than $4 billion in worth. That naturally led the need for the majority of DeFi-related jobs and services to rise. Namely, the cravings for decentralized stablecoins, like DAI, and oracles significantly increased.

Consequently, a big supply of the DAI gathered to dominant DeFi procedures. Current information from DeFi Pulse reveal that Compound has more than $790 million in overall worth locked, however the scientists stressed that the mass inflow of DAI into Compound might end up being a issue. They discussed:

“DAI is the only crypto-backed stablecoin. It is meant to be more decentralized and censorship-resistant than the fiat-collateralized USDC and USDT. But a lack of liquidity could translate into uncertainty around using DAI as a decentralized stablecoin in DeFi protocols.”

Flipside Crypto additional discussed that numerous DeFi groups are disappointed about DAI’s minimal liquidity and stability. These liquidity problems, which are naturally tough to resolve for any decentralized job, may be pressing users to central stablecoins.

The appraisals of Tether and USDC have actually increased considerably given thatApril Now, Tether, the biggest stablecoin in the international cryptocurrency market, is valued at over $10 billion.

In the immediate-term, the Maker and DAI community might deal with the problem to support liquidity. But if no options exist, the scientists cautioned it might harm DAI’s network effect. The scientists kept in mind:

“Already we’re seeing a lot of DeFi teams express frustration over DAI’s lack of liquidity and stability, with many opting to use USDC instead. This is likely to damage DAI’s network effects in the long run if nothing is done to address the issue immediately.”

COMPENSATION and Maker continue to grow

Despite the sharp market correction that occurred on August 11, Compound’s COMPENSATION token increased by more than 41%. Maker, the network which DAI is based upon, likewise tape-recorded a 20% increase overnight.

The strong momentum of COMPENSATION and Maker are triggering the costs of their native tokens to continually increase. But the rapidly-increasing need for both networks feature problems concerning scaling and liquidity.