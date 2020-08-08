Nets Target Amir Johnson as Substitute Player

The Brooklyn Nets have a number of jobs to fill ahead of the league reboot at Disney World later on this month, a frontcourt slot amongst them. Marc Stein of the New York Times tweets that 14- year-old veteran Amir Johnson is a prime target of the franchise.

Johnson would include depth at the 5 with DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton both sidelined. While he hasn’t bet any NBA team yet in 2019-20, the 33- year-old begun 24 video games for the Philadelphia 76 ers in between 2017 and 2019.

If the Nets do wind up finalizing Johnson, they’ll land him on a rest-of-season offer, after which he’ll go back to the marketplace as an unlimited complimentary representative.

431