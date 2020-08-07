Nets Sign Donta Hall as Substitute Player

The Brooklyn Nets have confirmed that they have actually signed Donta Hall as a substitute player, bringing their lineup as much as 14 gamers ahead of the Disney World league reboot later on this month.

Hall signed back-to-back 10- day handle the Detroit Pistons this spring however the group didn’t relocate to re-sign him when the deal window opened in lateJune The novice huge male out of Alabama therefore ended up being an unlimited totally free representative.

Hall played moderately throughout his 4 video games with the Pistons however was a pillar for their G League group since he was cut from the major league club in training school. For the Grand Rapids Drive, Hall balanced 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per video game.

Hall will share a small frontcourt with Brooklyn’s JarrettAllen The next most significant gamers on the team are Michael Beasley and RodionsKurucs

