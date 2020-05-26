Nets owner Joe Tsai: ‘The people in New York are resilient’ during coronavirus pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s advisory board on bringing again sports activities to the state included Tsai’s spouse, Clara Wu Tsai. The Nets apply facility was open to gamers on a restricted foundation starting on Tuesday after Cuomo’s Sunday announcement that coaching can resume for skilled sports activities groups.

“My wife, Clara, and I have always felt that we are very deep-rooted in New York,” Joe Tsai stated in an interview on YES, which can be aired on Wednesday. “The people in New York are resilient, they are tough. It’s that ‘New York tough’ especially characterized by the Brooklyn grit that kind of represents the Nets ethos, and I think in a time of need and a time of crisis, New York feels especially important to us.”

Tsai donated 2.6 million masks, 170,000 goggles, and a couple of,000 ventilators to New York. Those have been only a few of his many contributions during the pandemic.

“When extraordinary circumstances befall us, we just have to react to it in real time,” Tsai stated. “And a lot of the philanthropy that we’re doing wasn’t pre-planned or anything; we just felt at the moment it was the right thing to do. I think every time I walk into Barclays Center, I see the fans, they are smiling, they are really rabid fans, they support the team, and I want to make sure that I can give back to the fans.”

The NBA may have a Board of Governors convention name on Friday to debate how the league will restart its season. There have been studies that the season will end in a single location, and Orlando’s Disney World is the frontrunner to be the vacation spot.