Nets’ coronavirus woes worsen as Michael Beasley tests positive

The news was first reported by the Athletic.

Beasley, who signed on July 8 as a replacement player, may end up getting replaced himself. The Nets brought back 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward Lance Thomas as a replacement Tuesday, giving them some size and locker-room experience.

The 32-year-old Thomas — who was teammates with Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City from 2011-13 and is believed to be respected by the Nets star — spent four-plus years with the Knicks before getting waived last summer. Thomas spent this past preseason with Brooklyn.

Thomas’ addition would’ve meant the Nets couldn’t sign any more replacements unless another player was lost to the virus.

Beasley, Tyler Johnson and Jamal Crawford were all still in their initial quarantine periods, and hadn’t yet joined the Nets at practice in the so-called bubble. But with Beasley now having testing positive, they could well add Justin Anderson, who has been waiting in the wings.

