NETPAL Deca-Core Android 10 Inch Tablet with 4GB RAM 64 GB Storage, 13MP Rear Camera, 1920×1200 IPS Full HD Display, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE + 5G Wi-FI, GPS, Capacitive-Touch G+G (Gold)

Powerful Deca-Core Processor: The Deca-core processor with frequency of up to 2.6 GHz and 4GB RAM gives you higher performance than Octa-core processor while consuming less power. ET10W is geared for multitask, fast switch between apps and tasks for movies, videos, games and online teaching

Fast and Effective Android Tablet: Features Most stable Android 8 version and certified by GMS, ET10G offers optimized experience for you to focus on the task at hand, on the content you really care about and the interaction with the features you want. Get rid of unexpected ads and have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids app and more.

Ultimate Entertainment Experience: The Touch NotePad Tablet comes with dual speakers, providing a robust audio experience for your favorite music, videos, and games. Dual-Wi-Fi mode and Mobile 4G provides two choices for network wifi and 4G network, With high-speed network connections, you can browse, video chat, play games, watch movies or TV series in anywhere

Stunning Widescreen Enjoyment: The notepad comes with a 10.1″ Full HD 1920 x 1200 resolution IPS display that delivers excellent details. 5MP front and 13MP rear-facing cameras turn your photos and videos into lively and shareable moments. With Bluetooth 4.2, video chat is achievable combined with our tablet’s HD display and other Bluetooth device.

Large and Expandable Storage: 64GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot can expand your storage to up to 128GB, helps your favorite media files along with you, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, etc. Dual band WiFi and Mobile 4G network allow you to enjoy it anytime and anywhere