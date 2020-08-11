Netherlands’ largest cocaine lab found in former riding school



A cocaine lab that cops state is the Netherlands’ most significant has actually been found in a former riding school.

Dutch cops robbed the center in the nation’s rural north on Friday, and apprehended a minimum of 17 suspects.

“This is the largest cocaine laboratory ever found in the Netherlands,” cops chief Andre van Rijn stated, including that it might produce 150-200 kg (330-440 pounds) of cocaine a day.

This quantity has a street worth of EUR4.5 m ($ 5.3 m; ₤ 4m) to EUR6m, he stated.

This price quote, Mr van Rijn included in the declaration launched on Tuesday, was based upon “the number of people who worked there, the installation, the size, the layout and the equipment” found in the transformed stables inNijeveen

