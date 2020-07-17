NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX2800 – Coverage up to 1200 sq.ft. and 20 Devices



Price: $39.26

(as of Jul 17,2020 12:47:03 UTC – Details)



Say goodbye to WiFi dead zones. Convenient, discreet and easy to install, extended WiFi coverage is just an outlet away with this extender. Boost your WiFi for mobile devices and other WiFi devices such as Smart TVs or game consoles. Boost your existing network range & speed, delivering WiFi up to 750Mbps. Internal antennas provide better WiFi coverage and higher speed, while the convenient wall-plug design saves space. It works with any standard WiFi router & is ideal for keeping your mobile devices connected as you move throughout your home.

EXTENDED WIRELESS COVERAGE: Adds WiFi range coverage up to 1200 sq ft, and connects up to 20 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more.

AC750 WIFI SPEED: Provides up to 750Mbps performance.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with WiFi.

SAFE & SECURE: Supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols.

SIMPLE TO SETUP: Press the WPS button to connect to your router. Use the NETGEAR WiFi Analyzer app for optimal location.