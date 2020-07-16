NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX8000 – Coverage up to 2500 sq.ft. and 50 devices with AC3000 Tri-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 3000Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming



UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Nighthawk Router + Nighthawk Extender Love your Nighthawk router? Now you can easily build your own powerful extended WiFi network. Enjoy all the advanced router features that a Nighthawk has to offer and easily build your own powerful WiFi network by adding the Tri-band WiFi Range Extender. Now you have the flexibility to customize networks in 2.4 and 5GHz. Use your existing router’s SSID to create a single network or use multiple SSIDs to create separate networks. IMPROVED WIFI PERFORMANCE – Extreme AC3000 WiFi– combined speeds up to 3Gbps – Dedicated WiFi Link to router avoids cutting the extended WiFi bandwidth in half – Access Point mode creates a tri-band WiFi hotspot – Quad-Core processor for better 4K streaming & lag-free gaming SMART ROAMING – Smart Roaming connects your mobile devices to the best available WiFi – Use your existing WiFi name for extended WiFi coverage – Smart Connect intelligently selects the optimal WiFi band for every device – Seamless WiFi connectivity from your living room to your backyard ULTIMATE CONNECTIVITY – Tri-band WiFi increases the available WiFi bandwidth to reduce network congestion – MU-MIMO enables simultaneous streaming of data to multiple devices – Four Gigabit ports to connect wired devices like smart TVs and game consoles – Boost the range of your WiFi network to every corner of your home. If you can access your router but not the Internet, check to see if the router can obtain an IP address from your Internet service provider (ISP). Unless your ISP provides a fixed IP address, your router requests an IP address from the ISP You can determine whether the request was successful using the Advance home page . Security-WiFi Protected Access (WPA/WPA2-PSK) and WEP Standards. System Requirements: Microsoft Internet Explorer 8.0, Firefox 20 or Safari 5.1 or Google Chrome 25.0 browsers or higher.

Extended wireless coverage: Adds WiFi range coverage up to 2500 square feet, and connects up to 50 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more

Seamless smart roaming: Uses your existing network SSID name so you never get disconnected as you move around your home or office

Ac3000 wifi speed: provides up to 3000mbps performance using tri band and patented fastlane3 (TM) technology for heavy duty 4k hd streaming and multi player gaming

Universal compatibility: Works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with WiFi

Wired ethernet ports: Simply plug in game consoles, streaming players, or other wired devices into the 4 Gigabit ports for maximum speed

Safe & secure: Supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols