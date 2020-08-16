NETGEAR Renewed C3700-100NAR C3700-NAR DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi Cable Modem Router with N600 8×4 Download speeds. Certified for Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision & More



Price: $89.99

(as of Aug 16,2020 21:50:55 UTC – Details)



2-in-1 Wi-Fi router and DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem provides a high-speed cable Internet connection Built in DOCSIS 3.0 modem – 8 times faster than DOCSIS 2.0 – up to 340 Mbps N600 (300 Mbps + 300 Mbps) Compatible with U.S. Cable Internet Providers like Cablevision, Charter, Comcast XFINITY, Cox, Time Warner Cable, and more Cost-effective – Eliminate monthly rental fees

Netgear Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished to work and look as new with 90 Day Warranty and email support. All accessories are included with limited documentation and additional information online. Netgear recommends to udpate the firmware for the device to be up to date.

DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem unleashes 8x faster download speeds up to 340 Mbps faster, smoother WiFi, and works with all major cable Internet providers (Not Compatible with Cable Bundled Voice Services).

Certified to work with Cable Internet Providers like XFINITY from Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Cablevision, Bright House Networks, & More (Not Compatible with Cable Bundled Voice Services).

8×4 channel bonding with Gigabit Ethernet Ports for fast wired, connections USB port to wirelessly share your hard drive.Double firewall protection (SPI and NAT firewall)

“Netgear Refurbished product may have a removed serial number. You will need to state the product is refurbished (state the full part number) if emailing customer support. See the attached (image) flyer to obtain the Serial Number and MAC Address information that maybe needed by your Cable provider before contacting them.”