Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ star Chase Stokes issues apology after past insensitive tweets resurface

Stokes stars as John B on Netflix’s current hit “Outer Banks,” which focuses on a gaggle of mates searching for a treasure with private significance to his character.

Like many who discover themselves all of the sudden within the public highlight, social media customers managed to resurface old tweets wherein Stokes used racial and anti-LGBTQ slurs and mocks individuals with disabilities. In one resurfaced tweet, he writes about Justin Bieber, saying: “Just because you’re old, doesn’t give you the right to drive like a r—–.”

Although the posts had beforehand been deleted, the 27-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a prolonged apology penned within the Notes App.

“Yes. I will address this. I was not hiding,” the apology started (through E! News). “I consulted in one of my closest friends just as anybody else would. I have posted insensitive tweets.”

The actor went on to notice that his Facebook account has fallen sufferer to hacking within the past.

“My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture isn’t even of me or anybody I know. Again, I am incredibly sorry. I really am.”

The star concluded by noting that he’s a distinct particular person than he was on the time he shared the controversial posts.

“I hope you guys see what i am currently doing and how I am continuing to do the right thing by being respectful in today’s climate,” he mentioned. “This does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself. I will continue to work towards using my platform in the same capacity I have been and doing/bringing light to the world.”

Unfortunately, the apology was not up on his web page for lengthy earlier than it and all of his different past tweets have been deleted. Stokes returned to the platform quickly after to disclose that, as soon as once more, a hacker was accountable for the abrupt deletion.

“Yo just getting back into twitter,” he wrote. “My password was changed, figuring things out. I’m really sorry that this is all happening at once.”

In a follow-up tweet he added: “Somebody obviously got access to my account. So I’m trying to solve this.”

So far, Stokes has not re-released the apology on Twitter.