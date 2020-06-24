Netflix’s Love Is Blind: What The Cast Is Up To Now!

We’ve seen our fair share of dating reality TV shows, but Love Is Blind is certainly among the most memorable!

The hit Netflix series follows a cast of Atlanta singles have been willing to test the theory you could organically fall in love AND get engaged to some body without seeing each other first (wild, we know). There were tears, drama, jaw-dropping blowouts, and enough awkward “pod” moments that you almost forget hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey were allowed to be the big names linked with this thing!

Some would say it’s the perfect hybrid of Bachelor in Paradise, 90 Day Fiancé, and The Circle — and we couldn’t agree more! You know who did and didn’t make it down the aisle, but do you know the couples actually up to today? Find out (below)!

Amber & Barnett

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett remain together! The pair appeared on the reunion show as a united front with Amber sporting a fresh blonde look, a departure from the brunette locks she had before. The couple has since moved into a new home together and in a interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amber revealed there has been discussions about starting a household together soon! She gushed over the concept of being a stay-at-home momma.

It’s not to say the 2 haven’t had their fair share of struggles inside their marriage, though. While appearing on the reunion, Amber admitted they considered divorce at one point over finances and differences inside their lifestyles:

“I think it took us a while to figure out how to hang out and party together. At one time I called about potentially getting the divorce lawyer. I was like, ‘This isn’t working.’”

But Barnett backed her up, adding “it’s nothing but really good things since then,” and just by the countless adorable couple shots featured on the social media profiles, we’re inclined to believe both of these really are enjoying their cheerfully ever after together. Sweet!

Giannina and Damian

These two actually found ways to make it work after their dramatic showdown at the altar! Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers did perhaps not tie the knot however they are still dating. Stepping away from the show’s format allowed the couple to get at know one another at their particular pace and work through the toxic communication issues that plagued them through the LIB experiment. In conversation with ET, Giannina admitted that Damian was right not to say “I Do” on their big day:

“I respect his decision and I understand why he said what he did, so that we could have a true, healthy relationship because marriage was putting a lot of pressure on us.”

On the reunion special, Giannina described their new dynamic as “refreshing” and a fast look through their social media profiles shows they’ve been going strong, and also have spent at the least some area of the coronavirus quarantine period together. As for his or her long-term plans, Damian also told the outlet that getting married someday is still possible:

“It’s not off the table. But I want to make sure it’s done right, it’s done beautiful and this time is the last time.”

If both of these crazy lovebirds can make it work then all hope isn’t lost for you personally quirky single folks on the market, LOLz!

Kelly and Kenny

The couple that seemingly started out as the utmost solid broke all of our hearts on their big day! While Kenny Barnes desired to move forward and tie the knot, Kelly Chase failed to and said there just wasn’t sufficient time to “get there” before their big decision. Bummer, their loved ones got along so well, too!

After the show, Kelly fleetingly dated a detailed family friend (who just so been in attendance at her almost-wedding), however it ultimately failed to work out and she’s currently single. She has since transitioned right into a career being an “entrepreneur coach for women,” based on her IG bio, and seems happy despite how things ended with her fiancé. At the reunion special, Kelly admitted she wasn’t “in love” with Kenny but hoped to have more hours to figure everything out:

“I wanted to continue our journey of dating and getting to know one another and that didn’t happen. It’s water under the bridge now.”

An important fun fact later revealed to ET: The pair said they both decided off-camera to say “I Don’t” at the altar, but viewers realize that Kenny broke script and decided to propose anyway. Interesting…

Despite that awkward and painful breakup, Kenny is totally thriving post-LIB experiment! He told his castmates he “could not be doing better” nowadays after shifting from Kelly. Kenny has since relocated from Atlanta to Charlotte, North Carolina, got himself a new girlfriend, and the 2 seem so in love! Barnes later told the crew:

“This experiment, whether I understood it or not, allowed me to find the person I’m with today. I have the best girlfriend for me.”

Good for you, dude!

Carlton and Diamond

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton‘s relationship came to a crashing halt at their couple’s retreat in Mexico. The two found myself in an explosive fight after Carlton unveiled he was bisexual and had previously been in relationships with men, just days after they made a decision to get engaged. The secret was an excessive amount of for Diamond to handle and several viewers would agree that Carlton could’ve been more upfront with her before they took their relationship to another location level.

As far as we know, Diamond happens to be single and back in school working on her PhD. She also landed a few paid sponsorships, similar to this one (below) with FabFitFun, and is apparently in a very good invest life!

Carlton, on the other hand, is doing a lot of self-reflecting since developing to his ex-fiancée on national tv. He’s used his newfound fame and platform to become an energetic member of the LGBTQ+ community in Atlanta and combat the negative narrative that’s been portrayed about him in the media following his appearance on the show.

Carlton made a spot to literally get down on one knee and apologize to Diamond face-to-face after the cast was reunited, saying:

“My sole purpose in coming here today… I wanted to make it clear that I am here for you no matter what was said and what we’ve been through. Forgiveness let’s us create something beautiful through the darkness and today I’d like it to be the start of creating something really beautiful.”

The pair ended their beef at that moment and while Carlton proposed they work on friendship, multiple reports claim they truly are no longer in touch at all. Probably to discover the best, all things considered!

Jessica and Mark

It’s no secret that Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas had a truly rough time through the LIB experiment. Seemingly mismatched from the start, the pair struggled to find a balance between their lack of physical chemistry, age difference, and Jessica’s lingering feelings for Barnett. It became a running joke at one point that the show should be renamed to “Mark Is Blind” because of how painful it had been to see his heart get stepped on so many times over and it came as a surprise to no one if they did not get married through the finale.

Months later, that he enjoyed several new relationships including one with a former contestant, Lauren “LC” Chamblin, who he allegedly cheated on! The reported deception all came out as a result of post on Reddit’s Love is Blind forum. One user shared an image of Mark and a mystery woman with the caption, “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!” SAVAGE!! So yeah, Mark is yet again single.

As for Jessica, she moved back once again to Chicago following the show to regroup and spend some time with family, but she’s since moved again to start fresh in Los Angeles. She is also still single and working on herself, and recently told ET she still has a large amount of love for Mark despite how things ended:

“We’re connected for life. No one is ever gonna understand how crazy this was.”

Lauren and Cameron

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were truly destined to be together from the very start! As the very first couple to have engaged, their love story made battling with the more cringeworthy moments of the show worth every penny when viewers watched them walk down the aisle and say, “I Do.” Speaking on the current status, Lauren proudly revealed that “life for us has been really, really, good,” adding she has ” never been as happy as I have now been when I will be with Cameron.” We’re not crying, you’re crying!

The Atlanta-based couple are now actually the proud parents of the fur baby, Mr. Sparkx, and on the new YouTube channel Hangin’ with the Hamiltons, they shared plans to have a real baby together sometime in the future. Ugh, discuss couple goals! We wish Lauren and Cameron every thing great this life is offering!

The Reunion Special

Because, why not take a look for yourself, right? As we’ve mentioned, Nick and Vanessa Lachey got the crew back together again to share with you what they’ve learned from their experiences. And like any good reunion show, things got only a little testy when frienemies Amber and Jessica were face-to-face again! Watch that satisfying moment and much more in the total clip (below):

There you own it, Perezcious TELEVISION addicts! One more bit of good news: Love Is Blind has been renewed for season 2 so we’ll have still another fun cast of singles to obsess over (hopefully) very soon. Will U be tuning in??