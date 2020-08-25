Netflix’s High Score proves we need a better history of video games

The story of video games is frequently informed by the very same kind of individual. Reports have extensively detailed the methods the video video game market has actually focused its orbit around guys and young boys– especially white guys and young boys– which homogeneity typically encompasses individuals who are enabled to inform the storyof games Writers who existed at the medium’s nativity and made a profession of narrating video video game history are likewise regularly from the very same background, blind to the methods which they are dealt with as the default and, in turn, even more that story.

Netflix’s High Score sets out to change this. It’s a (extremely) quick history of the video games that covers the ’80s and early ’90s, when games jumped from game cabinets to house consoles, ending simply as 3D games get here on the scene. Creator France Costrel heads out of her method to center regularly ignored figures in the market, to a degree that is legally unexpected. Yet it still stops working to provide a clear-eyed view of the market.

That’s not to state it has no redeeming qualities. Among High Score’s finest minutes: an episode that plainly includes Rebecca Heineman, a long period of time video game designer who is likewise the very first winner of a nationwide video video game competition and a trans lady. In another, the kids of Jerry Lawson, the guy mostly …