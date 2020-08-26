Netflix’s Altered Carbon has been canceled after two seasons

Netflix has canceled its adjustment of Altered Carbon after two seasons, according to Variety, marking completion of yet another big-budget adjustment for the streaming service.

According to Deadline, the cancellation was chosen back in April, and was produced the business’s typical expense/ advantage factors. In other words, Altered Carbon‘s fate isn’t obviously COVID-19 associated– as has been the case with other recent Netflix cancellations, like The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, both of which had 2nd season strategies nixed “due to circumstances created by COVID,” according to a Netflix declaration at the time.

The truth that Altered Carbon got the axe isn’t too unexpected, though. The reveal debuted in 2018 as a marquee series for Netflix: a gritty, adult sci-fi series based upon a popular series of books with a sky-high budget plan (season one star Joel Kinnaman described it as “a bigger budget than the first three seasons of Game of Thrones”), huge action series and larger philosophical problems about what it indicated to be human.

Unfortunately, the program debuted to middling appreciation, and while it plainly did well adequate that Netflix wanted to chance on a 2nd season (which debuted previously this year), the series …