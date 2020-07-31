Netflix users can now control the playback speed on its Android app

Netflix started screening the capability to control playback speed on its platform back in October in 2015. Today, Netflix has actually revealed that users can now speed up or decrease the playback speed on its Androidapp This brand-new function is presenting to users beginning today on the mobile app for Android, and will quickly get here on the iOS app and the web variation too.

Talking about the playback controls, users can select in between slower (0.5 X or 0.75 X) or faster (1.25 X and 1.5 X) alternatives for video playback on their phone or tablet, and quickly, on any screen of their option. The playback control button appears in the bottom left corner of the screen while seeing material.

Once users tap on it, a window will turn up that will let them select in between 0.5 x, 0.75 x, 1x (Normal), 1.25 x and 1.5 x playback speed alternatives. However, the playback speed will revert back to regular whenever users begin seeing a brand-new motion picture or TELEVISION program, suggesting that there may not be an alternative to set a default playback speed that uses to all material from the start.