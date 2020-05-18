Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Abhay Deol Movie ‘What Are the Odds?’

Netflix has acquired What Are the Odds?, a coming-of-age comedy-drama film starring Yashaswini Dayama (Dear Zindagi), Karanvir Malhotra (Selection Day), and Abhay Deol (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) in the lead. Deol can be a producer. Alongside, Netflix has unveiled a launch date — May 20 — and a trailer for What Are the Odds?, which suggests John Hughes meets a fluffier The End of the F*ing World. What Are the Odds? has been directed by Megha Ramaswamy, greatest identified for co-writing the 2011 black comedy crime movie Shaitan.

In addition to Dayama, Malhotra, and Deol, What Are the Odds? additionally stars Monica Dogra (David), Priyanka Bose (Lion), Sulabha Arya (Hera Pheri), and Manu Rishi (Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!). Deol is not the solely producer on What Are the Odds?; he served in the function alongside Sanjay Bachani, Pooja Kohli, and Apoorva Bakshi of FilmKaravan. In reality, What Are the Odds? is being referred to as a “FilmKaravan Original”, and never a “Netflix Original”. This is the second collaboration for Netflix and FilmKaravan after final 12 months’s police procedural anthology, Delhi Crime — which was a Netflix unique.

What Are the Odds? was initially envisioned as a sequence referred to as The Odds that will comply with rebellious teen Vivek (Dayama) and accountable faculty head boy Ashwin (Malhotra) as they went on “a fantastical journey” by means of the streets of Mumbai. A 90-minute excerpt was proven at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in March final 12 months, when it was nonetheless in manufacturing. But the sequence plan has seemingly been shelved, and the excerpt reimagined as a feature-length model now coming to Netflix.

Netflix has a mediocre to horrible file with Indian movies. In 2020, it is given us the horror anthology Ghost Stories from administrators Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap in January, the dance drama Yeh Ballet from writer-director Sooni Taraporevala in February, the Kiara Advani-starrer, Johar-produced school rape drama Guilty and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska that includes Manisha Koirala in March, and the Jacqueline Fernandez-led thriller thriller Mrs. Serial Killer.

“When two unlikely friends play hooky from school, accidental encounters and otherworldly events turn their day into a whimsical coming-of-age journey.”

What Are the Odds? is out May 20 on Netflix worldwide.

