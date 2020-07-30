Netflix to stream classic Black shows like ‘Moesha,’ ‘Girlfriends’ and ‘Sister, Sister’

The streaming giant announced Wednesday that it will begin streaming a series of classic African-American shows from the 1990s and early 2000s

“Moesha,” “The Game,” “Sister Sister,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One on One” will all start streaming on Netflix in the weeks to come.

The official Twitter account for Netflix’s Strong Black Lead shared the news along with a video of some of the stars of the various shows speaking on the importance of the announcement.

“These shows changed the face of television as we know it,” “Half & Half” star Valarie Pettiford said in the video.