Netflix surpasses 1 billion downloads on Google Play

Netflix has reached an impressive milestone – it now has over 1 billion downloads of its Android app on Google Play. This number includes the cases when the application comes pre-installed but that doesn’t take away of the mind-blowingly high number of installs.

Quick comparison with other streaming platforms reveals Amazon Prime is in the 100-500 million tier, Hulu is between 50 and 100 million downloads, and HBO GO is a mere shadow with its 5+ million installs.

Another rising star that might challenge Netflix is Disney+ which is in the 10 million tier, but it is available at a handful of markets and relatively new – it will celebrate its first birthday in November.

Netflix appeared in the newsreel during the past few months as one of the first platforms that lowered its streaming quality to ease network strain during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The bandwidth restrictions were lifted two months later, but other companies are still defaulting at SD quality.

Source | Via