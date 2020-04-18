Netflix Releases Documentary Features and Series on YouTube for Free, Including Our Planet

Netflix stated on Friday it had made some documentary options and collection, together with Our Planet and Explained, out there on the corporate’s YouTube channel for free on the request of academics.

The transfer comes because the coronavirus outbreak has compelled instructional establishments to close down, and confined thousands and thousands of scholars to their properties, compelling colleges and schools to faucet digital instruments to maintain the lessons working.

The choice to make some content material free on YouTube is a uncommon exception to Netflix’s advertising technique, which in any other case expenses a month-to-month subscription payment from customers to avail its companies.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed an web growth, boosting shares of Netflix, the corporate faces tightening competitors from Apple TV+ and Disney+, which has attracted greater than 50 million paid customers globally.

“For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed,” the corporate stated in a weblog publish titled ‘Responding to academics’ requests for entry to documentaries’, explaining the transfer. ” So at their request, we’ve made a collection of our documentary options and collection out there on the Netflix US YouTube channel,”

“Each title also has educational resources available, which can be used by both students and teachers – and we’ll be doing Q&As with some of the creators behind these projects so that students can hear from them first-hand… We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world… Note these documentaries are currently available in English. Subtitles in more than a dozen languages will be available later this week. Also if you are a parent or teacher, please check the ratings so that you can make informed choices for your students and children,” the weblog adds.

© Thomson Reuters 2020