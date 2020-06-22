Netflix now streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender in HD

Based on my Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok feeds, practically many people are streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix — and centered on those feeds, practically many people are putting up with low-resolution quality. Thankfully on Sunday, Netflix announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming in HD.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available in HD when you want to see every glorious fiber of Appa’s fur, now could be the time,” a tweet from one of Netflix’s official accounts reads. “And if you haven’t watched Avatar yet what exactly are you doing why have you been like this.”

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ was shortly on Netflix last year

The series became the most watched title on Netflix through the week of May 22nd, immediately upon being reinstated on the platform. The series was available on Netflix previously but was removed. Avatar: The Last Airbender was also previously available on Amazon Prime Video for Amazon clients. It’s evident from Netflix’s statement and response on line that people are stoked to really have the show straight back.

The only downside was the streaming quality. As somebody who came to Avatar: The Last Airbender for the first time because Netflix added it again, I didn’t know if the poor streaming quality was because of the show’s age (it originally aired on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008), or if it was only a bad rip. The HD upgrade is noticeably better, as many people on Twitter have already pointed out, but here’s a fast comparison.

If you, like me, were also frustrated by the streaming quality, it’s better now! If you’re searching for another reason to revisit the show, even after marathoning it one or two hours weeks ago, here’s your reason to do so.