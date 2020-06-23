Netflix Now Allows You to Remove ‘Continue Watching’ Titles on Android

Netflix will now allow members to remove titles from the “Continue Watching” row directly in the app. The new feature, that has long been requested by Netflix users, happens to be available on Android and is “coming soon” to other platforms, including iOS and the website. It’s curious that it is taken way too long for Netflix, what with both Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar having had it for a while. Though it’s worth pointing out that it’s unavailable across all platforms on all services.

Once you update the Netflix Android app to the latest version, you should visit a three-dot icon — or even a vertical ellipsis or kebab icon, as you please — next to every title in the “Continue Watching” row. Tapping it raises a menu, similar to the one you obtain by long-pressing on titles in the Amazon Prime Video app. The last of the five options in the newest three-dot icon menu says, “Remove From Row”, which does just what you think it can.

You also can use the pop-up menu to rate titles, download the following episode, or look up more details, which was already available underneath the separate info icon — that’s the one with “i” inside a circle.

If a written report by Forbes is any indication, Netflix started rolling out this feature around two months right back to select users but has now expanded it to everyone.

This solves a significant annoyance for a lot of. Previously, the only method to remove titles from the “Continue Watching” row was to open Netflix in a browser, click on three various things, and then try to find the title you wanted to hide through your entire viewing activity. There did exist a hack of sorts for movies, in the event that you jumped in and dragged the play cursor to the end. But both practices were cumbersome to say the least.

“We constantly look to make the Netflix experience more intuitive,” Netflix said in a mailed statement to Gadgets 360. “The update to the mobile menu groups a few existing options — downloading a show or movie, rating it, or removing it from ‘Continue Watching’ — and makes them more convenient.”

