Netflix makes it easier for people to remove titles from their “continue watching” row

After browsing for a brand new movie or TV show to watch on Netflix, people may throw something on before deciding 10 minutes in they’re simply not that interested. Netflix’s new “remove from row” feature is designed to make it easier for people to remove those titles from their currently watching offerings.

The goal is to give people more control over what appears on their Netflix homepage. The “continue watching” row is amongst the most prominent, appearing towards the top of the homepage. This makes it easy to jump back into a TV show that someone may be making their way through, or pick right back up where they left off with The Irishman (if you’re like me and it took a few sittings to watch).

The annoying thing, however, is that if somebody is no longer interested in watching a movie or a Tv program, the title doesn’t disappear from the row. It eventually gets pushed down the road as new titles are watched, but it doesn’t just disappear. Now, people can access the feature by hitting a title in the row. There’s an example of how it looks on Android devices in the screenshot below.

Netflix can also be making it a little quicker to access episodes, info, and ratings by adding them directly into the menu when people tap on a title. This should save your self people from having to go into the movie or TELEVISION show’s individual landing page. An example of the shortcut is in the screenshot below.

The “remove from row” feature is currently available to Android mobile users on both phone and tablet devices. Netflix intends to roll the feature out to people using iOS devices on June 29th. The Verge has asked Netflix for more info about further rollout.