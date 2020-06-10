Netflix launches Black Lives Matter collection of films and TV shows

Some of the titles featured include Barry Jenkins‘ Oscar-winning drama “Moonlight,” Ava DuVernay‘s limited series “When They See Us,” TV shows “Orange Is the New Black” and “Dear White People,” and the documentary series “They’ve Gotta Have Us.”

The titles can be found at netflix.com/blacklivesmatter.

Netflix said in a statement Wednesday on Twitter, “When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters.'”

“With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience,” the organization added.

Netflix’s collection of black projects comes in the wake of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd while in police custody, police brutality and the systemic oppression of black people in America.

The streaming service first allied with the Black Lives Matter movement in late May.

“To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter,” Netflix said in a tweet. “We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”