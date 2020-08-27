Netflix is making an original live-action Resident Evil TV series

Netflix has actually revealed a brand-new live-action TV series based upon the Capcom’s popular Resident Evil series of computer game that will be produced by Constantin Film, the very same business that made the previous 6 Resident Evil movies starringMilla Jovovich

The upcoming series will include an original story set within the world of the Resident Evil, set throughout 2 timelines. The initially will see siblings Jade and Billie Wesker (most likely of some relation to longtime series antagonist Albert Wesker) relocate to the business town of New Raccoon City at age 14, prior to recognizing the location and their daddy “may be concealing dark secrets.”

The 2nd timeline will leap 16 years into the future, with the Earth ravaged by Resident Evil’s signature zombie-making T-virus, and concentrate on Jade (and the less than 15 million human survivors) attempting to make it through in a world overrun by 6 billion altered beasts.

When the Wesker kids relocate to New Raccoon City, the tricks they discover may simply be completion of whatever. Resident Evil, a brand-new live action series based upon Capcom’s famous survival scary franchise, is concerningNetflix pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

Andrew Dabb– who had actually formerly worked as an author and co-executive manufacturer on Supernatural– will …