Netflix is looking to Splinter Cell for its next big video game adaptation

Netflix and Ubisoft’s very first task together is an animated adaptation of the video gaming publisher’s Splinter Cell series, the business revealed today.

The banner has actually bought 2 seasons from the outset, for an overall of 16 episodes, according to Variety John Wick author Derek Kolstad is set to manage the task. Details about the program stay under covers, however the long-running video game franchise, based upon Tom Clancy’s book series, follows previous Navy SEAL Sam Fisher as he handles a variety of various objectives for the NSA.

While a Netflix program might not be the statement Splinter Cell fans were waiting on, it is a program of how Netflix is approaching video game IP. The Splinter Cell animated series follows a number of big bets on video gaming franchises, consisting of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher and its animated adaptation of Castlevania Although Netflix executives and creatives dealing with The Witcher have stated it’s based upon the popular series of books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, the franchise increased to prominence in big part since of the video games. Both reveals appear to have actually carried out well for Netflix; Castlevania completed its third season, and The Witcher has actually gotten a prequel spinoff series.

Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos were inquired about mining video video games for future series and films throughout the business’s last revenues calls. Both acknowledged that while video gaming can do extremely effective worldbuilding, it wasn’t always a go-to location for the business when looking into IP that can end up being franchises atNetflix

“I think franchise is active, successful world-building,” Sarandos stated. “And video games obviously have a world-building aspect to them, but so do books and so do graphic novels and so do comic books and so does original IP. And really, this is a matter of how well it’s executed.”

But Sarandos likewise acknowledged that when it works, despite where the source product is originating from, it works. In the case of The Witcher, Netflix revealed in January that the program was seen by 76 million homes in around 4 weeks. Those numbers, based upon accounts that saw a minimum of 2 minutes of the program, made it the most-watched very first season of tv for Netflix at the time. The success stimulated a prequel series and an animated spinoff– a method apparently in line with Sarandos’ view of franchise structure at Netflix.

“If you do it well, people want to come back for more,” Sarandos stated, discussing franchises. “And you don’t disappoint them. You can keep doing it. So we’re really thrilled about it and thrilled about doing it from a variety of sources.”