Netflix is expanding its Witcher cinematic universe with a new live-action spinoff

The dream world of The Witcher is ready to get back at larger. Today, Netflix announced a six-part live-action spinoff of its enormously popular series, one that explores a really various period.

Called The Witcher: Blood Origin, the series will occur “1200 years before Geralt of Rivia” and check out a duration when “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” It’s being helmed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner on the primary Witcher series, and film writer Declan de Barra.

It needs to be not a surprise that Netflix is wanting to profit from Geralt’s appeal. The very first season of the program, which debuted in 2015, was the most popular in the streaming network’s history. Blood Origin likewise isn’t the very first revealed spinoff: in January, Netflix revealed The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime handle the franchise.

There’s no word yet on when Blood Origin will debut.