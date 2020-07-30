Netflix is bringing back Black sitcoms Moesha and Sister Sister, and I cannot contain my excitement

Spread the word: Netflix has actually protected the rights to stream some of the best Black sitcoms from the 90s and 2000s— consisting of my individual favorites Moesha, Sister Sister, and The Parkers, all of which I fondly keep in mind enjoying as a little lady. I still keep in mind going to my space to switch on the TELEVISION, singing the R&B signature tune for each program (they were so energetic and catchy that I remembered the lyrics word by word), and how incredible it was to see TELEVISION sitcoms targeted to my group. There weren’t a lots of black TELEVISION programs, with black woman leads taking charge, that concentrated on things I personally fought with maturing.

I was quite young when these 3 programs had their preliminary runs (I was born in 1995), however thanks to reruns throughout the 2000 s, I got to experience these programs and why they were so precious by audiences who enjoyed each program throughout their initial runs. I keep in mind seeing the promos and bumpers for Sister Sister when it was syndicated on DisneyChannel I keep in mind enjoying The N (now TeenNick) to view Moesha In 2009, BET was revealing The Parkers

Time to pop bottles

The following traditional programs are pertaining to @Netflix (United States) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To commemorate, here’s a message from your favorites: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead)July 29, 2020

What resonated with me, enjoying these programs, was just how much they concentrated on things I fought with at that age. Sister Sister focused a lot on low-self-esteem and insecurities; in one such episode, the twins signed up with an out of favor cheerleading team and were nervous to perform up until their moms and dads discussed they didn’t require to stress over what others believe.

I had not constantly valued the important things my mom purchased for me

One of my preferred episodes of Moesha was when she got a Saturn from her papa although she desired aJeep Seeing Moesha overreacting made me understand that I have actually done the very same; I had not constantly valued the important things my mom purchased for me. The Parkers likewise had an episode where a clown passes away in a freak mishap and it pulls the mom out of a funk; I have actually had a great deal of minutes maturing where I seemed like the world was out to get me or I was irrelevant, and it was a count-your-blessings sort of minute. From time to time (particularly today) this episode sticks in my mind since of that message, even if the episode’s plot was a bit crazy. It likewise consists of one of the funniest moments on the program, in my viewpoint:

It implies a lot to me that these programs are pertaining to Netflix in the next couple of months since up till this point, it was difficult for me to binge-watch them and relive my youth. Sadly, they will not all be readily available at the same time (Moesha debuts on August 1st), however this offers me time to complete enjoying each program prior to the next one shows up on the service.