Netflix Founder Gives $120 Million for US Black College Scholarships

Netflix chief Reed Hastings and his philanthropist wife on Wednesday gave $120 million (roughly Rs. 913 crores) to historically black US colleges to fund full-ride scholarships for students.

The gift by the Netflix co-founder and his wife, Patty Quillin, to Spelman College and Morehouse College — two Atlanta universities — and the United Negro College Fund was touted since the largest-ever contribution by someone in support of such scholarships.

“Both of us had the privilege of a great education and we want to help more students — in particular students of color — get the same start in life,” Quillin and Hastings said in a statement.

“Historically black colleges and universities have a tremendous record, yet are disadvantaged when it comes to giving.”

The money will be spent through the coming decade to pay for 200 students to attend full 4-year college programs.

Quillin and Hastings said they hoped the scholarships help “reverse generations of inequity in our country.”

Hastings, who as a younger man spent amount of time in the Peace Corps and teaching high school-level math in Swaziland, and his wife have a history of philanthropy targeted at education.

Apple recently launched a $100 million (roughly Rs. 761 crores) initiative to combat systemic racism, and Google has committed $275 million (roughly Rs. 2,092 crores) to simply help black artists on YouTube, help fund African American small businesses as well as other projects to guide the community.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the most effective affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.