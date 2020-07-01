Netflix – CNN

Minority-owned banks and credit unions represent just 1% of America’s total commercial banking assets.

“We believe bringing more capital to these communities can make a meaningful difference for the people and businesses in them, helping more families buy their first home or save for college, and more small businesses get started or grow,” Netflix said in a statement.

annual revenues of less than $1 million, and typically are not prioritized by large commercial banks like Chase CCF Bank of America BAC Wells Fargo CBEAX LISC President & CEO Maurice Jones said most Black-owned businesses are sole proprietorships with up to 10 employees withannual revenues of less than$1 million, and typically are not prioritized by large commercial banks like, or

He said Netflix first approached his organization in regards to a potential deal after the May 25 killing of George Floyd as a result of Minneapolis police, which trigger a national reckoning over systemic racism.

“My recollection is they reached out to us after seeing the work we were doing around investing in small businesses, particularly businesses led by people of color,” Jones told CNN Business.

About 10% of Netflix’s $100 million investment will go right to the Hope Credit Union , which finances underserved communities in the Deep South.

Jones said Netflix is one of many major businesses that have dedicated to LISC throughout the last three weeks. He said he’s “never seen anything like” the outpouring of support that Black-owned financial institutions have obtained since Floyd’s killing, but noted that support must be sustained over an interval of years if organizations are sincere in attempting to close the country’s racial wealth gap.