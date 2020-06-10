Netflix & BBC Remove British Sketch Shows That Feature Blackface & Yellowface

The BBC knows racism is not any laughing matter, which is why the network removed multiple sketch comedy demonstrates featured white performers in blackface from streaming platforms.

In response to the Black Lives Matter protests and ongoing conversations about systemic racism, the beloved British comedy shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me have been taken off Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Britbox because of the racist humor.

The removal of the 2 shows, both starring Matt Lucas and David Walliams, followed removing Little Britain from Netflix UK on June 5. A rep for The BBC explained:

“There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”

Probably an excellent call, since Little Britain has been criticized within the last few years because of its scenes featuring stars in blackface and yellowface.

Both Walliams and Lucas used makeup to change their skin tone while dressing up as Black and Asian women for the series, playing characters such as a Caribbean woman and a mail order bride named Ting Tong. Other recurring characters have now been accused to be ableist and transphobic.

While such humor may have been tolerated during Little Britain’s original run from 2003 to 2007, today’s audiences aren’t as forgiving. Last month, a Little Britain sketch for the network’s Big Night In drew 180 complaints, mostly over a tale where a character said it wanted to eat a bat — a reference to the conspiracy theories about where in fact the coronavirus originated from.

Lucas, for his part, acknowledged the show didn’t age well after being called out for this on Twitter. He told Big Issue in 2017:

“If I possibly could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn’t make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn’t play black characters… Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a far more cruel sort of comedy than I’d do now… Society has managed to move on a lot ever since then and my very own views have evolved. There was no bad intent there – the only thing you can accuse us of was greed. We just desired to show off in what a diverse bunch of people we could play. Now I do believe it’s lazy for white people to obtain a laugh by simply playing black characters. My aim is always to entertain, I don’t have any other agenda. And as I’ve got older, I’ve become more empathetic, I care more about hurting people.”

What do U look at the removal of those shows, Perezcious readers? About time?