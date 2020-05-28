Netflix announces it participating in festivals this awards season

They will, nonetheless, sponsor some festivals this 12 months.
The festivals assist producers and media get the phrase out on their motion pictures and assist get them early Oscar buzz.
Festival organizers should now additionally resolve whether or not to proceed their occasions, go digital, or cancel as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
Netflix’s awards technique had been shifting even earlier than the pandemic. Deals to display screen their movies to influencers on the Paris Theatre in New York and the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles can doubtlessly happen with the precise precautions.
But public screenings aren’t essential for 2020. The Academy and the Golden Globes will enable streaming motion pictures to qualify for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the Oscars date could also be pushed to early spring.