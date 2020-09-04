Netflix announces Ayrton Sena documentary – Armenian News

Netflix has announced a miniseries dramatizing the life of legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna is in the works.

Currently untitled, the eight-part fictional series will be based on the Brazilian’s life and racing career, both of which ended in a tragic accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, RoloTimes reports.

The Netflix series will start at Ayrton’s career debut, when the driver first moved to England to compete on the F1600 in 1981. He eventually claimed three world championships and 41 race wins.

An actor for Ayrton Senna has not yet been cast.

In a statement, Netflix said: “The project will give fans the chance to cross the finish line not with Senna, but with Beco or Becão, the driver’s affectionate nicknames among friends and family. More than just remembering remarkable moments in his career, the miniseries is an invitation to explore the personality and family relationships of the three-time Formula 1 champion.