Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick will appear in the series and add his own voice to the project.
The limited series will run for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will write and serve as executive producer.
DuVernay and Starrbury previously worked together on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.
In 2016, Kaepernick made national news when that he refused to stand as the National Anthem played before NFL games. He said he did so to protest police shootings of African-American men along with other social injustices faced by black people in the United States.
She added, “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”
Netflix has yet to announce the official release date for the series.