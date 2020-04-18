Netflix Adds $50 Million to Coronavirus Relief Fund for Production Workers

Netflix has elevated the amount of cash in its coronavirus emergency reduction fund by $50 million, bringing the overall for displaced manufacturing employees to $150 million, an organization spokeswoman mentioned on Friday.

Film and TV manufacturing has been shut down all over the world as folks shelter at residence to assist gradual the unfold of the novel coronavirus. The abrupt closures put a whole lot of 1000’s of solid and crew members out of labor.

In March, Netflix introduced it had established a $100 million fund to help the hardest-hit employees by itself productions and others in areas the place Netflix has a big manufacturing base. ·Some of the cash is being allotted via non-profit teams which are serving to the trade via the coronavirus disaster.

The firm up to now has offered help within the United States, Canada, Britain, Italy, India, France, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

Netflix on Friday additionally mentioned it had made some documentary options and sequence, together with Our Planet and Explained, accessible on the corporate’s YouTube channel for free on the request of lecturers.

The transfer comes because the coronavirus outbreak has pressured instructional establishments to shut down, and confined hundreds of thousands of scholars to their houses, compelling colleges and faculties to faucet digital instruments to preserve the courses operating.

The choice to make some content material free on YouTube is a uncommon exception to Netflix’s advertising technique, which in any other case costs a month-to-month subscription charge from customers to avail its providers.

