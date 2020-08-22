NETEDA 1200Mbps WiFi Range Extender Booster 5GHz Wireless Access Point WiFi Repeater Dual Band Signal Amplifier with 2 Ethernet Ports 4 Antennas (N1200)



Tips

﹡In order to avoid interference between other wireless devices, the wireless repeater should be kept away from the electrical devices such as telephones, microwave ovens, and wireless mice that are being used.

Enhance Existing WiFi Coverage

4 High gain external antennas for a fast and stable wireless network and built-in superior chip to ensure the unexceptional compatibility and stability. Double the coverage of your WiFi with ease, boost WiFi coverage, eliminate WiFi dead zones, you can get internet everywhere in your home with just one router.

Advanced Technology Improve the Signal Strength

Compatible with IEEE802.11 ac / a / b / g / n standards, and support the choice of a variety of WiFi encryption, such as WPA / WPA2, WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK. Built-in 4 x Antennas, delivering WiFi up to 1200Mbps. Resolve the problem with a weak signal in an excellent manner.

Specification

Wireless Transmit Power: <20dBm (EIRP)

Interface: 2 x 10/100M LAN Ports

Antenna: 4* 3dBi Antennas

Power supply: Input AC100~240V; Output DC 5V/1A

Easy Installation

① Plug the extender into a socket near your router

② Use a wireless device (like phone, laptop, pad), connect “NETEDA-N1200-2.4G” or “NETEDA-N1200-5G” in the WiFi list

③ Open a web browser, enter “192.168.188.1” (default password: admin)

④ Scan and select your host router SSID, enter the password

Note Make sure the password doesn’t contain special character

⑤ Set your extender SSID and password, click “Start Connect”

Packing Listing

1*WiFi Repeater

1*Quick Installation Guide

