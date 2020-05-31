Netball’s Quad Series cancelled due to coronavirus | Netball News





Australia gained the most-recent Quad Series competitors held in January

Netball’s Quad Series involving Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The September sequence was to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Netball Australia’s basic supervisor of efficiency Stacey West stated: “All four participating nations agreed that cancelling the 2020 Quad Series scheduled for September was the most viable option.”

West, nevertheless, added that after discussions with Netball New Zealand, each international locations have been nonetheless dedicated to holding their trans-Tasman Constellation Cup sequence later this yr.

“We’re hopeful that our team will make it onto the court for the Constellation Cup with the Silver Ferns later this year, depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves in the coming months,” she stated.

The Constellation Cup can be performed after each international locations accomplished their very own home championships.

The Silver Ferns upset the Diamonds to win the Vitality Netball World Cup in England final yr.