Netball Scotland announce cancellation of Netball Europe Open at end of August | Netball News





Claire Nelson introduced the competitors’s cancellation in a letter to followers

Netball Scotland have introduced the cancellation of the Netball Europe Open, which was resulting from happen at end of August in Glasgow.

The competitors would have featured Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland and the information relating to the cancellation was made by Netball Scotland and Strathclyde Sirens CEO, Claire Nelson, in an open letter to followers.

The four-team contest was set to be the primary time that the Scottish Thistles would have taken to courtroom underneath their new head coach Tamsin Greenway, whereas England have been aiming to defend the title they gained final 12 months.

“Unfortunately, due to the latest government announcement and the ongoing guidelines around physical distancing, it is impossible for us to be able to conclude our 2019/20 domestic season [in Scotland],” Nelson mentioned as half of her open letter.

“We will be extending the suspension of all Netball Scotland activity until July 31, 2020. We have also made the difficult decision to cancel the scheduled Netball Europe Open Competition at the end of August.”

The Vitality Netball Superleague, which the Strathclyde Sirens are a component of, is at present postponed in all types till May 31. Discussions are ongoing relating to its subsequent steps and an announcement from its board and England Netball about their pathway forwards is anticipated, previous to that date.

“Moving forward, it is hard to plan for the future when it is still so unknown,” Nelson added.

“However, the reality is that we foresee a long and challenging road ahead of us. Right now, we are continuing to monitor and adapt to the rapidly evolving situation whilst working hard to mitigate the potentially significant financial impact on the business.

“The unimaginable Netball Scotland employees, who themselves are additionally coping with the private results of this disaster, are working continuous on methods that we hope will allow the game to emerge from this pandemic within the strongest place potential.

“They have remained positive, innovative and relentlessly committed to doing what is best for this sport and its people, and I am beyond grateful to each and every one of them.”