Netanyahu’s son wants minorities out of Tel Aviv – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair wants minorities to be barred from Tel Aviv, reported the Jerusalem post.

Yair Netanyahu made the comments on Twitter after Palestinian residents of Yafa held protests over the weekend because of the Israel’s want to build a homeless centre about what used to be the Islamic Al-Isaaf Cemetery.

Located in the north of the city of Yafa, the protestors gathered in the cemetery so that they can stop the demolition. The city council called the authorities who tried to guard the demolition, leading to police firing tear gas and using sound bombs to disperse the crowds.

In response, Yair wrote: “The riots prove that there is no chance for coexistence in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, and all the minorities must leave the city.”

Joint List MK Ofer Cassif slammed the prime minister for Yair’s outrageous statement. “The rotten apple does not fall far from the tree,” Cassif said. “The little racist learned hate and ignorance from their father’s house. There is no chance for coexistence with haters like them, and they should leave Israel.”

This is not the very first time that 28-year-old Netanyahu – who lives with his parents at the state Prime Minister’s residence – has made controversial statements online.

Earlier this year, he’d called for the return of a “free, democratic and Christian” Europe, in an online rant. While a year ago he came under criticised after publishing a few tweets denying the existence of Palestine because there is no “P” in the Arabic language.

In 2018, he was banned by Facebook after making genocidal anti-Muslim statements, and in September a year ago he accused the former US envoy to Israel of planning to destroy the “Jewish state”. Three months later he called for all British diplomats to be kicked out of Israel for discussing Palestinians as “occupied”, and only fourteen days ago he expressed hopes for all elderly left-wing voters in Israel to be killed by the coronavirus pandemic.

