Netanyahu says Israel preparing for direct flights to UAE over Saudi Arabia By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he provides a declaration at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv



2/2

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that Israel is preparing for direct flights, over Saudi Arabia, to the United Arab Emirates as part of its normalisation handle the UAE.

Israel and the UAE revealed on Thursday that they will normalise diplomatic relations under a U.S.-sponsored offer whose application might improve Middle East politics from the Palestinian problem to the battle versusIran The UAE would just be 3rd Arab state in more than 70 years to develop relations with Israel.

Netanyahu, informed at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion airport on strategies for broadening flight activity reduced by the coronavirus pandemic, provided no time at all frame for the opening of an air relate to the Gulf Arab nation.

“We are currently working on enabling direct flights, over Saudi Arabia, between Tel Aviv and Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” Netanyahu informed press reporters, approximating flight time at “about three hours, just like to Rome”.

Saudi Arabia does not acknowledge Israel and its air area is closed to Israeli airliners. But in what was seen in Israel as a precursor of …