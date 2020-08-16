Netanyahu on UAE deal: Arabs realize ‘they can’t be held hostage by the Palestinians’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commemorated his nation’s current peace contract with the United Arab Emirates and hinted that handle other nations in the area might be possible.

In an interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn, Netanyahu revealed wish for a flourishing future for Israel and its Arab next-door neighbors, something that was when viewed as a bizarre possibility.

KUSHNER HAILS ISRAEL-UAE PEACE DEAL AS ‘PARADIGM SHIFT’ FOR MIDDLE EAST

“If we join forces we can do wonderful things, limitless things,” Netanyahu stated, “for the benefit of our people, their well-being, and for their security.”

The prime minister would not state which Arab country may be next, however he did tease the possibility that more great news might be on the method.

“All I could tell you is I have been talking to Arab leaders,” he stated, referencing a public see he made toOman “And I can tell you that’s not the only meeting that I’ve had in the region.”

Oman and Bahrain have actually revealed assistance for the offer, as has Egypt, which signed its own peace contract with Israel in 1979. The just other Arab nation to make peace with Israel is Jordan, which signed a handle 1994.

Netanyahu stated that the handle the UAE– the initially of its kind with a gulf state– is “helpful for peace, helpful for security, helpful for success.”

Netanyahu stated that Israel and the UAE are “two of the most advanced economies in the world” and “two of the most moderate” nations that share the typical objective of opposing …