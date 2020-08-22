Netanyahu intends to visit UAE before end of 2020 – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Thursday he intends to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before the end of 2020, Anadolu reports.

“I intend to visit you soon, during this year,” Netanyahu informed Jewish neighborhood leaders in the UAE by means of the Zoom application, according to a declaration released by his workplace.

“This is a very great day for the State of Israel and for the Jewish people,” he stated, referring to a normalization contract with the UAE that was revealed recently by United States President Donald Trump.

According to a report by Yeshiva World News, a New York- based online news publication, 150 Jewish households, consisting of 2,000 to 3,000 members, live in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, originating from the United States, Europe and South Africa.

The UAE is the very first Gulf state and 3rd Arab country to have complete diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Despite reports that the offer stopped Israel’s questionable strategy to annex parts of the West Bank, Netanyahu verified his federal government’s ongoing dedication to proceed with addition strategies.

Palestinian groups knocked the offer, stating it not does anything to serve to the Palestinian cause and overlooks the rights of Palestinians.

