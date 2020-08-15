Netanyahu focus of Israeli protests against ‘the king’



The carnival veneer of some protests belies growing anger at increasing challenges





Every weekend night in the high end district of Rehavia, crowds in their thousands collect aroundBalfour Street Sometimes the environment is carnival-like, with theatrical screens, complimentary plastic trumpets and households loitering; other times it is tense, turning rowdy and ending with arrests.

The centerpiece is the main house of Israel’s prime minister and the duplicated scenes are mass protests against him.

“I’m here because I’m sick of the way [PM] Benjamin Netanyahu treats the people and treats the country as if it’s his own – as if he’s the king and it’s not a democracy,” states one of the routine protesters, Adi Rosenthal.

She resides in Givatayim, east of Tel Aviv, however has actually been concerning Jerusalem two times a week for a month. Despite the coronavirus suggestions on social distancing, the pandemic has actually not avoided big events.