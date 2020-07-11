Netanyahu banned from naming police, judges – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been prevented from appointing police and judicial officials due to his corruption trial, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Thursday, the Israeli government’s legal adviser, Avichai Mandelblit, informed Netanyahu of the ban on appointing senior officials in the judiciary and police.

The Times of Israel quoted Mandelblit as saying: “Netanyahu must not be involved in the nomination of judges or the police commissioner, as well as any other appointments that would meddle with the work of the state prosecution, the Attorney General’s Office, or police investigations.”

The newspaper reported that the draft document also said Netanyahu should never advance legislation that pertains to the justice system or make decisions on Israel’s communications industry that are linked to law enforcement.

In July, Netanyahu criticised Mandelblit accusing him of “conspiring to topple him in order to achieve political motives.”

Netanyahu, 70, could be the first Israeli prime minister to face trial while in office, and that he denies accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

