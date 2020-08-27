Net10 Samsung Galaxy A10e 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) – Black – 32GB – SIM Card Included – CDMA – with $40 Airtime Bundle



With Net10 Wireless, get everything you love about your current network for less. Pick the phone and plan that perfectly fits your needs.

5. 83″ Hd+ Infinity display; 1. 6GHz Octa-Core processor; Android 9 Pie; 3, 000mAh battery; 8MP rear/5MP front-facing camera; Internal memory 32GB Supports Micro SD memory card up to 512GB (not included); 2GB RAM; 4G LTE; Wi-Fi connectivity – 802. 11 b/G/openings; Bluetooth 5. 0

Long-Lasting Battery: With a long-lasting battery, the Galaxy A10e gives you more time to post, talk, text and share with friends and family.

NOTE: Free $40 dollar airtime bundle included. Promotional Package includes Unlimited Talk, Text and 8GB of Data with 30 days of service.

NOTE: Phone + Airtime Bundles do not include a physical card. Airtime is installed on the phone upon activation.