Net City: Tencent is building a Monaco-sized ‘city of the future’ in Shenzhen

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Technology giant Tencent has unmasked plans for an very nearly entirely car-free “city of the future,” equivalent in size to Monaco, in the Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen

Dubbed “Net City,” the 2-million-square-meter (22-million-square-foot) urban development will prioritize pedestrians, green spaces and self-driving vehicles, based on its designers.

Although primarily for Tencent’s use, many of the spaces and facilities will undoubtedly be accessible to the public. Credit: NBBJ

The ambitious city-within-a-city is set to occupy a stretch of reclaimed land jutting out into the Pearl River estuary. Designed to accommodate a population of some 80,000 people, the site will primarily serve Tencent , the conglomerate behind WeChat and China’s popular QQ messaging service.

But along with providing company residences and offices, the neighborhood is expected to host shops, schools and other public amenities, and will also be connected to the rest of Shenzhen via road bridges, ferries and the city’s subway system. The American firm behind the master plan, NBBJ, hopes that the new district’s entertainment venues, parks and waterside promenade will attract visitors from elsewhere in the city.

The site will undoubtedly be constructed on a stretch of reclaimed land. Credit: NBBJ

As such, the plan is significantly diffent from the enclosed campuses pioneered by big tech companies in recent years, based on Jonathan Ward, a design partner at NBBJ.

“It’s definitely a destination (and has) a civic component,” he said in a phone interview. “It’s not meant to be an isolated, secure island — it’s a vibrant city. People will walk through it, they’ll connect … and it will be a vital hub for Shenzhen.”

Eliminating the car

With an unusually large vacant plot to work with, NBBJ — which won a global competition to create the site — could rethink the car’s role in urban planning, Ward said.

“Our main goal was to provide a place where innovation can really flourish,” he explained. “To do this, we tried to minimize the impact of the car as much as possible.

“Going ‘car-free’ is still a little bit challenging in the world, so we spent a lot of time designing the city to be as low-impact as possible, removing (cars from) where they do not need to be and focusing on people.”

The master plan prioritizes pedestrians, with limited access to traditional vehicles. Credit: NBBJ

Although regular cars will be able to access some parts of the neighborhood, the plan focuses on a “green corridor” designed for buses, bikes and autonomous vehicles. The layout eliminates what Ward called “unnecessary” traffic.

“You do not need one block surrounded by roads — it is possible to maybe have eight blocks surrounded by a road, and eliminate all the ones in between,” he said. “We’ve been ‘subtracting’ roads in places where we think it’s perfectly fine for folks to walk two minutes longer from a subway or a (taxi) drop-off.

“And, in those two minutes, you might see something inspiring, connect to nature or meet a colleague you haven’t seen for a while — all those things you can see happening in a workplace environment can happen in the city.”

Interconnected planning

As well as integrating with Shenzhen’s wider urban fabric, NBBJ’s master plan is designed to offer what it calls an “interconnected, human-focused organic ecosystem.” For Tencent employees, this may mean eroding the distinction between their work and private lives — an idea that is all the more relevant in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ward said.

“Traditional cities are very much siloed, even in the densest cities where there’s more interaction and intermixing,” that he added. “But what can happen now is you can start to blur those lines (between work and play), and bring more interaction between different parts of life.

“You’re seeing more blurring of those lines, for good or for bad. But I believe we can allow it to be for the better once we tune this model in the years ahead,” that he added.

Elsewhere, the master plan considers environmental sustainability with rooftop solar panels and elaborate systems for capturing and reusing wastewater. Planners also viewed projections for future sea level rises to ensure that buildings are better protected against climate change.

Transport systems will connect the “city-within-a-city” to the rest of Shenzhen. Credit: NBBJ

Tencent isn’t the only private company trying to create its miniature city. Earlier in 2010, carmaker Toyota unveiled plans for the 175-acre “Woven City” in the foothills of Mount Fuji, where it will test autonomous vehicles, smart technology and robot-assisted living. In Toronto, Sidewalk Labs, a subsidiary Google’s parent company Alphabet, was planning to transform a stretch waterfront in to a futuristic new neighbor hood, before it canceled the project citing “economic uncertainty” caused by Covid-19.

There will also be a number of other large-scale developments being in the offing in Shenzhen, a city that has exploded in size since 1980, when the Chinese government named it a “Special Economic Zone.” The first phase of a new business district called Shenzhen Bay Headquarters City, also being built on reclaimed land, is expected to complete by 2022

Tencent’s Net City will require around seven years to perform, with construction expected to commence later in 2010. The dozens of individual buildings, that will range from someone to 30 floors in height, will be created by variety of different architecture firms.