Nestlé sued over tonnes of dead fish in French river

The head of a French fishing federation has actually lodged a grievance versus worldwide food corporation Nestl é, after thousands of fish were discovered dead in a river in north-eastern France.

Several tonnes of dead fish were reported in the Aisne river at the weekend, near to a Nestl é factory.

The deaths was because of a decline in oxygen levels in the water, the regional prefecture stated onTuesday

Tests are being performed to identify the origin of the contamination.

The dead fish were discovered near Challerange, 50km (31 miles) from Reims, the prefecture stated in a declaration.

“We have lodged a complaint against Nestlé France for pollution and violation of article 432.2 of the environmental code,” stated Michel Adam, president of the Ardennes Fishing Federation.

The damage total up to “several thousand euros”, he included. “Everything died in an area seven kilometres (4.3 miles) long and 30 metres wide.”

“We have actually currently recuperated 3tonnes of dead fish But there are still some left. Some 14 types have actually been impacted, consisting of secured types such as eels and lamprey.

” I have actually been with the federation for 40 years, I have …