Nestle pays $2 billion to secure Aimmune’s allergy treatment By Reuters

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH (Reuters) – Nestle strategies to pay $2 billion to gain complete ownership of peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:-RRB-, as the Swiss business broadens its fast-growing health science company.

Known for its KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe immediate coffee, Nestle established Nestle Health Science (NHS) in 2011 to open a brand-new location of company in between food and pharma.

Nestle stated in a declaration that its deal for Aimmune values the California- based biopharmaceutical company, which it has actually been dealing with given that 2016 and in which it currently has a stake of around 25.6%, at $2.6 billion.

“Aimmune has $261 million in cash and $134 million in debt. With our prior investment of $473 million in Aimmune, we’ll be making a cash payment of just under $2 billion,” NHS head Greg Behar informed Reuters in an interview.

Nestle approximates that up to 240 million individuals around the world struggle with food allergic reactions, with peanut allergy being the most typical, and with Aimmune, NHS will have avoidance, diagnostic and medical treatment alternatives offered, Behar stated.

Aimmune’s Palforzia peanut allergy treatment, which just recently acquired U.S. …