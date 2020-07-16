Nestle factory worker in north Melbourne tests positive for coronavirus sparking cleaning operation 

An employee at a Nestle factory in north Melbourne tested positive to coronavirus, forcing the venue to close to undergo a deep clean.

All staff at the Campbellfield factory have been ordered to self isolate at home and present for testing if they begin displaying any COVID-19 symptoms.

Some employees will be able to work from home in the interim, but those who aren’t able to will be put on indefinite leave until the factory is safe to reopen again.

Nestle spokeswoman Margaret Stuart confirmed contact tracing is underway at the facility, in line with guidelines set by Department of Health and Human Services.

‘Over recent months, we have taken a number of steps to help keep our employees and their families safe, adapting our activities on site to maintain two metres social distancing and increasing cleaning and sanitising,’ Ms Stuart said.

‘Wearing masks in the factory has been mandatory for some weeks, and masks have also been available for direct family members.

‘In line with our commitment, each and every one of us will continue to strictly adopt all the government recommended measures to keep our colleagues, business partners and consumers safe.’

It comes as health officials confirmed at least six protesters who attended a recent Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne have since tested positive to coronavirus.

But the department has refuted claims the June 6 protest is linked to an outbreak cluster in Melbourne’s public housing towers, which has contributed to a second wave of new infections.

Victoria is struggling to control a horror outbreak, with the state recording a triple-digit increase for a tenth consecutive day on Wednesday with 238 new cases.

Just 29 of Victoria’s new cases are linked to known outbreaks with another 209 being investigated.

There are 105 patients in hospital, including 27 in intensive care.

More than 1,800 cases currently active across the state.

